Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,566 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of VIR opened at $54.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $524,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,144. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.