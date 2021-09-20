Rhumbline Advisers Buys 89,453 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,453 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

