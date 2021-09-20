Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 117.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 261,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

