Rhumbline Advisers Invests $3.04 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,431,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

