Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of TowneBank worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $398,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TowneBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TowneBank by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

