Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,349 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Nabors Industries worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $682.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

