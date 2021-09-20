Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,384 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $937,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

