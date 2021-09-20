Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 6,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.