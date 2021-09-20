RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

