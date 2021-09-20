Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

