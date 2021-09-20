Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.

RBA stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$78.37. 44,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

