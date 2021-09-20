Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $365.80 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $411.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.14.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

