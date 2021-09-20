Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,241 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

