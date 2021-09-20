Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTF stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

