Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 281 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.