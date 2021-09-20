Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 201.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $26.42 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

