Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp’s (NYSE:RKTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities’ (NYSE:RKTAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE:RKTAU opened at $10.00 on Monday.

