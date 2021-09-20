Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

