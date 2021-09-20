Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Reaches $2.95 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $2.95 million and $82,177.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

