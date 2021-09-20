Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

