Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 7.7%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. 15,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,826,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $631.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Romeo Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.