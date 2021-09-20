Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $112.53. 16,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,128. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

