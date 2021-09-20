RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in RPM International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 702,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,918. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.