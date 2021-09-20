RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in RPM International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 702,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,918. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.