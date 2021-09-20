Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $20.89 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

