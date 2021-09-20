Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SecureWorks worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

