Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

