Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

