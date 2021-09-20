Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,388 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.