Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,070 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Livent stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

