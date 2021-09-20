Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $115.37 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

