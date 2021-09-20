Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

RHP stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

