Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.49

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safestore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.