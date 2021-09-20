Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Purchased by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. Saga Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 3.14% of Saga Communications worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saga Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 210.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saga Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SGA opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

