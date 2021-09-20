SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO Sells $234,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

