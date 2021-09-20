SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO Sells $234,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
