salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.66. The company had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,956 shares of company stock valued at $192,555,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

