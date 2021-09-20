SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SD traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 1,130,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.08 and a beta of 3.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

