Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.01 million and the lowest is $16.33 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.86 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.