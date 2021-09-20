Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,778. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

