Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,420. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

