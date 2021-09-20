Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $198,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $150.98. 2,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.