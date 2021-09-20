Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.03 and last traded at $158.61. Approximately 5,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 922,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

