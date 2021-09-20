Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

