SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

SEGXF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

