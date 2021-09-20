Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.