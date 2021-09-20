Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.27 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $34,392,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $303.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $308.78.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
