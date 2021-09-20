Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 468,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 303,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 238,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after buying an additional 145,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $46.64 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

