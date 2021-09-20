Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

