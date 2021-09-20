Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,487 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

