Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $156.21 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.