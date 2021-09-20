Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,681 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

